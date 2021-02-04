Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG) Trading 1,341.2% Higher

Jade Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADG)’s stock price traded up 1,341.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 5,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG)

Jade Global Holdings, Inc focuses on wholesale and retail trade of jade and jade products through retail stores and online Website. The company was formerly known as Media Analytics Corporation and changed its name Jade Global Holdings, Inc to in January 2017. Jade Global Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

