James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,006.27

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,006.27 and traded as high as $1,210.10. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $1,215.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £116.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,006.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

