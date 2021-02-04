James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,006.27

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,006.27 and traded as high as $1,210.10. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $1,215.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £116.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,006.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.