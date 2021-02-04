Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.