Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

JHG stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Earnings History for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

