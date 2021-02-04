Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

JHG stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

