Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Down to $32.43

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $30.15. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 13,256 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

