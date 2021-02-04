Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 96,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 170,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

