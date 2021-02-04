Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

