Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.
- On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
