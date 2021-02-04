Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

