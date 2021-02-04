Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 90.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 91.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

