Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

HCA stock opened at $173.12 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

