Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALB. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.16.

NYSE ALB opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Albemarle by 27.5% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

