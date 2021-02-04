Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $22.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.66 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.