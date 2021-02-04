Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 13,946 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 1,491,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,795. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
