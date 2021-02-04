Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 13,946 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 1,491,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,795. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

