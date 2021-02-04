JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. JFrog has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

