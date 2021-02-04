JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,221 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 166,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 582,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

