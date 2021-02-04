JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.06. 7,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

