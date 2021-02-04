JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.16. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

