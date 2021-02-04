JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

