JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.09. 78,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.