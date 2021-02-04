JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 286,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

