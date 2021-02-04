JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,628. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.

