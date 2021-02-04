Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $104,190.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.