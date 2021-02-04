JMP Securities Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.