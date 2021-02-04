John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of JBT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.50. 261,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,747. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

