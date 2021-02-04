John P. Rielly Sells 17,191 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $986,419.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,741,934.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 2,385,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.