John T. Mcdonald Sells 7,080 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

UPLD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 143,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

