John W. Dalton Sells 17,200 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 million and a PE ratio of 182.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $270,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.