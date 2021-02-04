Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,169 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $78,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,595. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

