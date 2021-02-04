Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

