Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 184,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.