Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 184,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.