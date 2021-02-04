Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,447.32

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,447.32 and traded as high as $3,039.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $3,008.00, with a volume of 561,830 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,689.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,447.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.59%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

