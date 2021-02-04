Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.21

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and traded as low as $152.44. Joules Group shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 75,126 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.34.

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

