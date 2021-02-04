JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $804.00

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 792 ($10.35), with a volume of 420071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 475.33.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.