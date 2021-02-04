JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,249.40 ($16.32) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

