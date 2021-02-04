JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

