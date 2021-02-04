JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF remained flat at $$72.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,142. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.