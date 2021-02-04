JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.