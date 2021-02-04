JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 393.20 ($5.14). 274,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 216,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £573.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

