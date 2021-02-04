Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 199.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $568,294.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

