Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

JGHHY remained flat at $$9.39 during trading on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40.

