Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JUSHF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jushi from $6.00 to $7.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Jushi alerts:

Shares of JUSHF opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.