JUST (JST) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $77.32 million and $146.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

