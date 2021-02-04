JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $239,678.62 and approximately $98,157.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

