Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00021187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

