Juventus Fan Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $1.35 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $7.76 or 0.00020736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.