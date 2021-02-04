Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.50. Kaleido Biosciences shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 11,401 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

