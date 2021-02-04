Kambria Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Kambria token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $126,408.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,577.46 or 0.99850715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.00 or 0.01142601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00299905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00205803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036631 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,300,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

