Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 254,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 868,535 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

