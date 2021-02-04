Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

